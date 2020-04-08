Capturing the Emotions Associated with Pain Management

At Maru/Matchbox we pride ourselves in our culture of innovation.

One of our most recent innovations, Brand Emotion, is a methodology that leverages visual semiotics to uncover the emotions individuals associate with brands or different types of marketing communications/materials.

We demonstrated this in a recent webinar in which we shared research conducted with 800 chronic pain patients in the US. We leveraged Brand Emotion to push past standard verbal responses to more deeply understand the emotions chronic pain sufferers associate with a range of pain treatments including opioids, NSAIDs (Advil), and cannabis. We demonstrated how understanding deep, emotional associations and combining that insight with behavioral and attitudinal data can enhance our understanding of brands and can be utilized to more effectively position them to connect on a deeper level with their target audience.

In the case of chronic pain, the addition of this emotional layer created a much clearer picture of the category and highlighted an enormous opportunity for brands in this space.

